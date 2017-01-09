BRIEF-Jacob Securities Holdings acquires securities of Ceylon Graphite Corp.

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares firm, dollar and U.S. bond yields slip after Fed
* Fed policymakers support gradual reduction in balance sheet
Jan 9 Jacob Securities Holdings Inc:
* Jacob Securities Holdings Inc. acquires securities of Ceylon Graphite Corp.
* On Dec 30, 2016 Co acquired 10.2 million shares, 10.2 million special warrants, 704,246 share purchase warrants of Ceylon Graphite Corp
* Co bought Ceylon shares, special warrants, share purchase warrants for 6,000 shares, 208 warrants of Plumbago Refining Corp. B.V. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Fed policymakers support gradual reduction in balance sheet
May 25 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAN FRANCISCO, May 24 A California-based workers advocacy group released a report on Wednesday saying that Tesla Inc data showed its workers have been injured at a rate a third higher than the auto industry average.