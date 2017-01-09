版本:
BRIEF-Simulations Plus Q1 EPS $0.078

Jan 10 Simulations Plus Inc

* Simulations plus reports first quarter fy2017 financial results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.078

* Q1 revenue $5.42 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
