BRIEF-Navios Maritime Partners announces delivery of vessel

Jan 10 Navios Maritime Partners Lp

* Navios Maritime Partners announces the delivery of a capesize vessel

* Navios Maritime Partners - announced today delivery of navios beaufiks, a 2004-Japanese-built capesize vessel of 180,310 dwt, on December 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
