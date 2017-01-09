BRIEF-Barracuda Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.03

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares firm, dollar and U.S. bond yields slip after Fed
* Fed policymakers support gradual reduction in balance sheet
Jan 9 Barracuda Networks Inc :
* Barracuda reports third quarter fiscal 2017 results
* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.22
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.03
* Q3 revenue $88.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $86.6 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly total active subscribers exceeded 309,000
* Barracuda networks inc says q3 gross billings were $100.4 million, compared with $89.0 million in q3 of fiscal 2016
* Barracuda networks inc says subscription revenue grew to $68.3 million, up 17% from $58.4 million in q3 of fiscal 2016
* Barracuda networks inc says q3 billings for core products increased 30% to $61.6 million, compared with $47.2 million in q3 of fiscal 2016
* Barracuda networks inc says q3 number of active subscribers grew approximately 15% to over 309,000 and dollar-based renewal rate was 90% for quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAN FRANCISCO, May 24 A California-based workers advocacy group released a report on Wednesday saying that Tesla Inc data showed its workers have been injured at a rate a third higher than the auto industry average.