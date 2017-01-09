版本:
BRIEF-Atwood Oceanics announces public offering of common stock

Jan 9 Atwood Oceanics Inc -

* Atwood Oceanics Inc announces public offering of common stock

* Says offering 13.5 million common shares

* Expects to use net proceeds for repayment of borrowings under credit facility, funding of future purchases of outstanding 6.50% senior notes due 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
