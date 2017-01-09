BRIEF-Zeltiq reports preliminary Q4 revenue of $104.5 mln

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares firm, dollar and U.S. bond yields slip after Fed
* Fed policymakers support gradual reduction in balance sheet
Jan 9 ZELTIQ Aesthetics Inc
* ZELTIQ reports preliminary fourth quarter and full year 2016 revenue and provides 2017 guidance
* Sees Q4 2016 revenue about $104.5 million
* Sees FY 2016 revenue about $354 million
* Q4 revenue $104.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $102.6 million
* Sees FY 2017 revenue up 17 to 20 percent
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $415 million to $425 million
* FY2017 revenue view $414.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 revenue view $102.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2016 revenue view $351.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Zeltiq Aesthetics Inc says reiterates confidence in full year 2016 profitability guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Fed policymakers support gradual reduction in balance sheet
May 25 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAN FRANCISCO, May 24 A California-based workers advocacy group released a report on Wednesday saying that Tesla Inc data showed its workers have been injured at a rate a third higher than the auto industry average.