BRIEF-Steve Madden reports Q4 sales $336.4 million

Jan 9 Steven Madden Ltd -

* Steve Madden announces fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 sales results

* Q4 sales $336.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $348.5 million

* Diluted earnings per share for FY 2016 is now expected to be at high end of company's previously provided guidance range of $1.98 to $2.03 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
