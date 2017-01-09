BRIEF-Papa Murphy's Holdings sees Q4 revenue about $35.5 mln

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares firm, dollar and U.S. bond yields slip after Fed
* Fed policymakers support gradual reduction in balance sheet
Jan 9 Papa Murphy's Holdings Inc :
* Papa Murphy's holdings, inc. Announces preliminary full year 2016 and fourth-quarter 2016 operating results
* Sees q4 revenue about $35.5 million
* Sees fy 2016 revenue about $126.9 million
* Papa Murphy's -domestic system-wide comparable store sales are estimated to have decreased 7.8% for fourth quarter and decreased 5.2% for full fiscal year
* Papa Murphy's holdings inc says at year end, net debt was approximately $106.8 million, compared to net debt of $111.6 million at end of q3 of 2016
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.03, revenue view $38.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.10, revenue view $129.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
