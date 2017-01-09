版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 10日 星期二 05:30 BJT

BRIEF-Boot Barn Holdings announces preliminary Q3 results

Jan 9 Boot Barn Holdings Inc -

* Boot Barn Holdings Inc announces preliminary Q3 results and participation in the ICR conference 2017

* Quarterly preliminary consolidated same store sales increased approximately 0.2%

* Q3 sales $199 million versus I/B/E/S view $203.1 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
