BRIEF-Del Taco Restaurants Q4 revenue $150.2 mln

Jan 9 Del Taco Restaurants Inc :

* Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. announces preliminary unaudited fiscal fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 sales results

* Q4 revenue $150.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $149.3 million

* Sees q4 system-wide comparable restaurant sales growth of approximately 5.5%

* Sees Q4 company-owned comparable restaurant sales growth of approximately 5.3%

* Q4 revenue view $149.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
