BRIEF-Wd-40 Co Q1 earnings per share $0.82

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares firm, dollar and U.S. bond yields slip after Fed
* Fed policymakers support gradual reduction in balance sheet
Jan 9 WD-40 Co :
* Wd-40 company reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.82
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.87 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $3.64 to $3.71
* Sees fy 2017 sales $395 million to $404 million
* Wd-40 co - total net sales for q1 were $89.2 million, a decrease of 4 percent compared to prior year fiscal quarter
* Wd-40 co sees gross margin percentage for full year is expected to be near 56 percent
* Wd-40 co - for 2017, reaffirmed guidance of net sales growth of between 4 and 6 percent
* Wd-40 co - for 2017, reaffirmed guidance of diluted earnings per share to be between $3.64 and $3.71
* Wd-40 co - for 2017, reaffirmed guidance of net sales between $395 million and $404 million
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.67, revenue view $397.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Fed policymakers support gradual reduction in balance sheet
May 25 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAN FRANCISCO, May 24 A California-based workers advocacy group released a report on Wednesday saying that Tesla Inc data showed its workers have been injured at a rate a third higher than the auto industry average.