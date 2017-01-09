版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 10日 星期二 05:11 BJT

BRIEF-Jeffrey O. Nyweide named as CEO, president of WidePoint Corp

Jan 9 Widepoint Corp :

* Jeffrey O. Nyweide named as CEO and president of Widepoint Corporation

* Steve Komar will assume role of executive chairman, continuing to serve as a member of Widepoint's board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐