BRIEF-Perkinelmer to buy Tulip Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd. in India

Jan 9 Perkinelmer Inc :

* Perkinelmer to acquire Tulip Diagnostics Private Limited in India

* Perkinelmer Inc - transaction is currently anticipated to close in Q1 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
