BRIEF-Royal Gold provides update on its fiscal 2017 second quarter

Jan 9 Royal Gold Inc :

* Royal gold provides update on its fiscal 2017 second quarter

* Royal gold -co's unit rgld gold ag sold about 53,000 gold ounces and 543,000 silver ounces related to its streaming agreements in 2017 q2 ended dec 31, 2016

* Royal gold inc says co had approximately 24,000 gold ounces and 323,000 silver ounces in inventory at December 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
