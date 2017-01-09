BRIEF-Royal Gold provides update on its fiscal 2017 second quarter

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares firm, dollar and U.S. bond yields slip after Fed
* Fed policymakers support gradual reduction in balance sheet
Jan 9 Royal Gold Inc :
* Royal gold provides update on its fiscal 2017 second quarter
* Royal gold -co's unit rgld gold ag sold about 53,000 gold ounces and 543,000 silver ounces related to its streaming agreements in 2017 q2 ended dec 31, 2016
* Royal gold inc says co had approximately 24,000 gold ounces and 323,000 silver ounces in inventory at December 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAN FRANCISCO, May 24 A California-based workers advocacy group released a report on Wednesday saying that Tesla Inc data showed its workers have been injured at a rate a third higher than the auto industry average.