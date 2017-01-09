版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 10日 星期二 05:28 BJT

BRIEF-Pzena Investment Management announces Dec. 31, 2016 assets under management

Jan 9 Pzena Investment Management Inc :

* Pzena Investment Management, Inc. announces December 31, 2016 assets under management

* Total assets under management as of December 31, 2016 $30 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
