BRIEF-Voxx International Corp Q3 sales rose 3.3 percent to $198.9 mln

Jan 9 Voxx International Corp :

* Voxx International Corporation reports its fiscal 2017 third quarter and nine-month financial results

* Q3 sales rose 3.3 percent to $198.9 million

* Q3 earnings per share $0.24

* Voxx International Corp - sales through first nine-months are up modestly and we expect to show year-over-year improvements in our fiscal Q4 as well Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: