版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 10日 星期二 05:31 BJT

BRIEF-City Office REIT announces public offering of common stock

Jan 9 City Office Reit Inc :

* City Office Reit, Inc announces public offering of common stock

* Says offering 4.00 million common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐