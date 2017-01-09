版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 10日 星期二 05:56 BJT

BRIEF-People's Utah Bancorp names Mark K. Olson as CFO of People's Intermountain Bank

Jan 9 People's Utah Bancorp :

* People's Utah Bancorp announces CFO succession plan & year-end earnings release and conference call

* People's Utah Bancorp - names Mark K. Olson as CFO of People's Intermountain Bank; Mark K. Olson will succeed Wolfgang T. N. Muelleck as pub's CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
