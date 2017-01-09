BRIEF-Dynasty provides first 100 days corporate update

Jan 9 Dynasty Metals & Mining :

* Dynasty provides first 100 days corporate update

* Dynasty metals & mining inc - in Q1 and Q2 2017, expected that Portovelo plant will build up production from 500 tpd to between 800 and 1,000 TPD

* Expected that co's underground mine in Zaruma will achieve production of a minimum of 100 tons per day in q1 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: