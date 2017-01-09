版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 10日 星期二 05:54 BJT

BRIEF-Williams Companies says has commenced underwritten public offering of 65 mln shares of williams common stock

Jan 9 Williams Companies Inc :

* Williams announces proposed offering of common stock

* Williams Companies Inc says has commenced an underwritten public offering of 65 million shares of Williams common stock

* Williams Companies Inc - intends to use net proceeds of offering to purchase newly issued common units in co's subsidiary, Williams Partners L.P Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
