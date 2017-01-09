版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 10日 星期二

BRIEF-Element Fleet Management appoints chief financial officer

Jan 9 Element Fleet Management Corp :

* Element fleet management appoints chief financial officer

* Appointment of Samir Zabaneh as chief financial officer of company effective immediately

* Element Fleet Management Corp says most recently Zabaneh was chief financial officer of heartland payment systems Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
