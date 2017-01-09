版本:
BRIEF-Element Fleet Management appoints chief financial officer

Jan 9 Element Fleet Management Corp

* Element Fleet Management appoints chief financial officer

* Element fleet management corp - appointment of Samir Zabaneh as chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
