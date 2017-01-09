BRIEF-Hudson's Bay reports holiday sales results and provides update on fiscal 2016 outlook

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares firm, dollar and U.S. bond yields slip after Fed
* Fed policymakers support gradual reduction in balance sheet
Jan 9 Hudson's Bay Co -
* Hudson's Bay company reports holiday sales results and provides update on fiscal 2016 outlook
* For nine week period beginning October 30, 2016 and ending December 31, 2016 on constant currency basis, consolidated comp sales decrease of 0.7%
* Now expects 2016 total capital investments, net of landlord incentives, to be between $660 million and $710 million
* Sees fiscal 2016 sales between c$14.4 billion to c$14.6 billion
* Hudson's Bay co sees for fiscal 2016, adjusted ebitda c$615 to c$665 million
* FY2016 revenue view c$10.95 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Retail environment remained challenging in U.S. and Europe and significant promotional activity during holiday period had negative impact on margins
* Margin pressure compounded by declining value of euro compared with canadian dollar which impacts translated earnings from hbc europe
* Given sales results for holiday,lower than expected gross margins q4 to date, reducing 2016 sales, adjusted ebitdar, adjusted ebitda outlooks
* Now expects fiscal 2016 total capital investments, net of landlord incentives, to be between $660 million and $710 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Fed policymakers support gradual reduction in balance sheet
May 25 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAN FRANCISCO, May 24 A California-based workers advocacy group released a report on Wednesday saying that Tesla Inc data showed its workers have been injured at a rate a third higher than the auto industry average.