2017年 1月 10日

BRIEF-Marsh & McLennan companies announces pricing of $1 billion senior notes offering

Jan 9 Marsh & Mclennan Companies Inc -

* Marsh & McLennan companies announces pricing of $1 billion senior notes offering

* Has priced $500 million of 2.750% senior notes due 2022 and $500 million of 4.350% senior notes due 2047 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
