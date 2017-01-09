版本:
BRIEF-Northwestern Enterprises acquires ordinary shares of Rio Novo Gold Inc

Jan 9 Northwestern Enterprises Ltd:

* Northwestern Enterprises Ltd. acquires ordinary shares of Rio Novo Gold Inc

* Northwestern enterprises - acquired 15 million shares of rio novo gold at a deemed price of cdn$0.085 per share for a purchase price of about cdn$1.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
