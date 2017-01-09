版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 10日 星期二 06:33 BJT

BRIEF-ECN capital Michel Béland as CFO

Jan 9 ECN Capital Corp -

* ECN Capital appoints chief financial officer

* Says Michel Béland appointed cfo Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
