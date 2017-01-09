版本:
BRIEF-Organigram expands product recall

Jan 9 Organigram Holdings Inc -

* Organigram announces update on product recall

* Has expanded its product recall announced on December 30, 2016 to include additional product lots manufactured during 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
