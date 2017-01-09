版本:
BRIEF-Centerstate Banks announces commencement of common stock offering

Jan 9 Centerstate Banks Inc -

* Centerstate Banks Inc announces commencement of common stock offering

* Agreement to sell 2.5 million shares of its common stock to keefe, bruyette & woods Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
