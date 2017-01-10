版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 10日 星期二

BRIEF-Carlisle companies acquires San Jamar

Jan 10 Carlisle Companies Inc

* Carlisle Companies acquires San Jamar

* Carlisle Companies Inc says business will operate as a separate unit within Carlisle Foodservice Products Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
