BRIEF-Carlisle companies acquires San Jamar

BRIEF-Mirasol and Oceanagold sign definitive exploration option agreement
* Mirasol and Oceanagold sign definitive exploration option agreement for the La Curva Gold Project, Santa Cruz, Argentina
Jan 10 Carlisle Companies Inc
* Carlisle Companies acquires San Jamar
* Carlisle Companies Inc says business will operate as a separate unit within Carlisle Foodservice Products Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Mirasol and Oceanagold sign definitive exploration option agreement for the La Curva Gold Project, Santa Cruz, Argentina
* Co "clarifies that David Richmond and Mark Ravich each personally own less than 1% of Rockwell" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Cabot corporation announces plans to build new fumed silica plant in carrollton, ky