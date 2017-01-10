BRIEF-Allegiant reports December 2016 traffic

BRIEF-Mirasol and Oceanagold sign definitive exploration option agreement
* Mirasol and Oceanagold sign definitive exploration option agreement for the La Curva Gold Project, Santa Cruz, Argentina
Jan 10 Allegiant Travel Co
* Allegiant reports december 2016 traffic
* Says revenue passenger miles for december $883,460
* Says december load factor of 80.6% versus 82.5%
* Sees 1st quarter 2017 system capacity guidance between 14 percent to 18 percent
* Co "clarifies that David Richmond and Mark Ravich each personally own less than 1% of Rockwell"
* Cabot corporation announces plans to build new fumed silica plant in carrollton, ky