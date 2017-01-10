版本:
BRIEF-Allegiant reports December 2016 traffic

Jan 10 Allegiant Travel Co

* Allegiant reports december 2016 traffic

* Says revenue passenger miles for december $883,460

* Says december load factor of 80.6% versus 82.5%

* Sees 1st quarter 2017 system capacity guidance between 14 percent to 18 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
