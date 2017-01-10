版本:
BRIEF-Rent-A-Center names Mark Speese as interim CEO

Jan 10 Rent-a-center Inc :

* Rent-A-Center, Inc announces management transition

* Says Mark E. Speese appointed interim CEO

* Announced resignation of Robert D. Davis as chief executive officer and director effective immediately

* Says board of directors announced that it will conduct a search process to find a highly qualified candidate for CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
