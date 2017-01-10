BRIEF-Rent-A-Center names Mark Speese as interim CEO

BRIEF-Suncoke Energy Partners, co's units, others amended credit agreement
* On May 24, co, units, others entered into amended credit agreement
Jan 10 Rent-a-center Inc :
* Rent-A-Center, Inc announces management transition
* Says Mark E. Speese appointed interim CEO
* Announced resignation of Robert D. Davis as chief executive officer and director effective immediately
* Says board of directors announced that it will conduct a search process to find a highly qualified candidate for CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Construction of seabreeze plant is expected to commence next month
* Mirasol and Oceanagold sign definitive exploration option agreement for the La Curva Gold Project, Santa Cruz, Argentina