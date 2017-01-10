版本:
2017年 1月 10日

BRIEF-Akers Biosciences prices 1.6 mln share offering at $1.20 per share

Jan 10 Akers Biosciences Inc

* Akers Biosciences announces pricing of public offering of 1,667,000 shares and 833,500 warrants

* Says announces entry into an agreement relating to sale of 1.6 million shares of stock at price of $1.20 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
