BRIEF-Yamana provides update on labour negotiations in Chile

Jan 10 Yamana Gold Inc

* Yamana provides update on labour negotiations in Chile

* Says collective bargaining agreements have been entered into at Minera Florida

* Company has been in negotiations with unions representing workers employed at el peñón and minera florida

* Operations at El Peñón have been suspended in light of foregoing

* YAMANA GOLD INC - both unions representing underground workers have rejected co's final offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: