BRIEF-Columbia Banking System to merge with Pacific Continental

* Mirasol and Oceanagold sign definitive exploration option agreement for the La Curva Gold Project, Santa Cruz, Argentina
Jan 10 Pacific Continental Corp
* Columbia Banking System and Pacific Continental Corporation enter into definitive agreement to merge
* Pacific Continental - transaction valued at approximately $644.1 million, or $27.85 per share based on Columbia's January 9, 2017 stock price
* Says combined company will have approximately $12 billion in assets
* Pacific Continental shareholders will own approximately 20.0% of combined company
* Agreement was approved by board of directors of each company
* Pacific Continental Corp - deal to be immediately accretive to columbia's eps with 8% and 10% projected accretion in 2018 and 2019, respectively
* Pacific Continental shareholders will receive 0.6430 of Columbia common stock for each share of Pacific Continental Stock
* Says for the deal tangible book value earnback is approximately 3.7 years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Co "clarifies that David Richmond and Mark Ravich each personally own less than 1% of Rockwell" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Cabot corporation announces plans to build new fumed silica plant in carrollton, ky