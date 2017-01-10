BRIEF-Cerberus Capital Management and partners to acquire Garden Fresh Restaurants

Jan 9 Garden Fresh :

* Cerberus Capital Management and partners to acquire Garden Fresh Restaurants

* Garden Fresh - Expects to emerge from its Chapter 11 restructuring process later this month

* Garden Fresh Restaurant Corp - It will sell company's assets to affiliates of Cerberus Capital Management, L.P. And its partners

* Garden Fresh - It would emerge from financial restructuring with between 90 and 104 restaurants,stronger capital structure and significantly less debt

* Garden Fresh - Acquisition will be completed during late January and no significant changes to its day-to-day operations are anticipated