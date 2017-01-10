BRIEF-Cerberus Capital Management and partners to acquire Garden Fresh Restaurants

BRIEF-Mirasol and Oceanagold sign definitive exploration option agreement
* Mirasol and Oceanagold sign definitive exploration option agreement for the La Curva Gold Project, Santa Cruz, Argentina
Jan 9 Garden Fresh :
* Cerberus Capital Management and partners to acquire Garden Fresh Restaurants
* Garden Fresh - Expects to emerge from its Chapter 11 restructuring process later this month
* Garden Fresh Restaurant Corp - It will sell company's assets to affiliates of Cerberus Capital Management, L.P. And its partners
* Garden Fresh - It would emerge from financial restructuring with between 90 and 104 restaurants,stronger capital structure and significantly less debt
* Garden Fresh - Acquisition will be completed during late January and no significant changes to its day-to-day operations are anticipated Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Co "clarifies that David Richmond and Mark Ravich each personally own less than 1% of Rockwell" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Cabot corporation announces plans to build new fumed silica plant in carrollton, ky