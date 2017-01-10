BRIEF-Valeant to sell Dendreon to Sanpower Group for $819.9 mln in cash

BRIEF-Mirasol and Oceanagold sign definitive exploration option agreement
* Mirasol and Oceanagold sign definitive exploration option agreement for the La Curva Gold Project, Santa Cruz, Argentina
Jan 9 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc :
* Valeant to sell Dendreon to Sanpower Group for $819.9 million in cash
* Valeant Pharmaceuticals- co will use proceeds from sale of Dendreon to permanently repay term loan debt under its senior secured credit facility
* Valeant Pharmaceuticals International-affiliate entered agreement to sell all outstanding equity interests in Dendreon Pharma to Sanpower Group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Mirasol and Oceanagold sign definitive exploration option agreement for the La Curva Gold Project, Santa Cruz, Argentina
* Co "clarifies that David Richmond and Mark Ravich each personally own less than 1% of Rockwell" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Cabot corporation announces plans to build new fumed silica plant in carrollton, ky