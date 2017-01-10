BRIEF-Valeant to sell Dendreon to Sanpower Group for $819.9 mln in cash

Jan 9 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc :

* Valeant to sell Dendreon to Sanpower Group for $819.9 million in cash

* Valeant Pharmaceuticals- co will use proceeds from sale of Dendreon to permanently repay term loan debt under its senior secured credit facility

* Valeant Pharmaceuticals International-affiliate entered agreement to sell all outstanding equity interests in Dendreon Pharma to Sanpower Group