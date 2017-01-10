版本:
BRIEF-NanoString Technologies provides preliminary operational and financial results for 2016

Jan 10 NanoString Technologies Inc

* NanoString Technologies provides preliminary operational and financial results for 2016

* Sees Q4 2016 revenue $24.2 million to $25.7 million

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $85.5 million to $87 million

* Sees FY 2016 revenue up 36 to 39 percent

* FY2016 revenue view $90.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue view $29.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
