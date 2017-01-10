版本:
中国
2017年 1月 10日

BRIEF-General Moly CFO to step down in May 2017

Jan 10 General Moly Inc :

* General Moly announces the May 2017 departure of its Chief Financial Officer

* Lee M. Shumway, Chief Financial Officer and Principal Accounting Officer, will depart from company

* Through mid-May, Shumway will continue with company in his current roles Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
