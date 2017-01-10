BRIEF-Kona Grill reports Q4 sales $43.6 mln versus I/B/E/S view $45.7 mln

BRIEF-Rockwell Medical says Richmond, Ravich each personally own less than 1 pct of co
* Co "clarifies that David Richmond and Mark Ravich each personally own less than 1% of Rockwell" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 10 Kona Grill Inc
* Q4 sales $43.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $45.7 million
* Qtrly same-store sales decreased 4.1 pct
* "Same-store sales for Q4 were weaker than we had anticipated as we too did not experience a post-election day sales bounce" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Cabot corporation announces plans to build new fumed silica plant in carrollton, ky
* Belden approves new share repurchase authorization and declares quarterly dividends