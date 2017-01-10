版本:
BRIEF-Kona Grill reports Q4 sales $43.6 mln versus I/B/E/S view $45.7 mln

Jan 10 Kona Grill Inc

* Q4 sales $43.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $45.7 million

* Qtrly same-store sales decreased 4.1 pct

* "Same-store sales for Q4 were weaker than we had anticipated as we too did not experience a post-election day sales bounce" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
