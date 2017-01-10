BRIEF-Biolife solutions amends existing credit facility

BRIEF-Rockwell Medical says Richmond, Ravich each personally own less than 1 pct of co
* Co "clarifies that David Richmond and Mark Ravich each personally own less than 1% of Rockwell" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 10 Biolife Solutions Inc
* Biolife Solutions amends existing credit facility
* Reached agreement to extend maturity date and repayment schedule of its outstanding $4 million credit facility
* After amendment with Wavi Holding AG, maturity date of June 1, 2017 been extended, long-term repayment schedule been agreed to
* Interest rate on credit facility remains fixed at 10 pct and no other consideration was provided to Wavi as part of amendment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Co "clarifies that David Richmond and Mark Ravich each personally own less than 1% of Rockwell" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Cabot corporation announces plans to build new fumed silica plant in carrollton, ky
* Belden approves new share repurchase authorization and declares quarterly dividends