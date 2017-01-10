BRIEF-Biolife solutions amends existing credit facility

Jan 10 Biolife Solutions Inc

* Biolife Solutions amends existing credit facility

* Reached agreement to extend maturity date and repayment schedule of its outstanding $4 million credit facility

* After amendment with Wavi Holding AG, maturity date of June 1, 2017 been extended, long-term repayment schedule been agreed to

* Interest rate on credit facility remains fixed at 10 pct and no other consideration was provided to Wavi as part of amendment