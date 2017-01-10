BRIEF-Southwest Airlines reports December traffic

Jan 10 Southwest Airlines Co

* Southwest Airlines reports December traffic

* December load factor 82.6 percent versus 83.0 percent year ago

* Southwest Airlines Co sees its Q4 2016 operating revenue per ASM (RASM) will decline in 3.0 to 4.0 percent range, as compared with Q4 2015

* December available seat miles 12.65 billion versus 12.07 billion

* Southwest Airlines Co - December RPMS 10.6 million, up 4.5 percent last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: