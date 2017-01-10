BRIEF-Chartwell to acquire retirement residence in Vineland,Ontario

Jan 10 Chartwell Retirement Residences :

* Chartwell announces acquisition of retirement residence in Vineland, Ontario

* Chartwell Retirement Residences - aggregate purchase price of $22.0 million

* Chartwell Retirement Residences - aggregate purchase price of $22.0 million will be settled in cash

* Estimates that upon stabilization, this acquisition will generate an unlevered yield of 7.1 pct