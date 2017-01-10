BRIEF-Chartwell to acquire retirement residence in Vineland,Ontario

BRIEF-Rockwell Medical says Richmond, Ravich each personally own less than 1 pct of co
* Co "clarifies that David Richmond and Mark Ravich each personally own less than 1% of Rockwell" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 10 Chartwell Retirement Residences :
* Chartwell announces acquisition of retirement residence in Vineland, Ontario
* Chartwell Retirement Residences - aggregate purchase price of $22.0 million
* Chartwell Retirement Residences - aggregate purchase price of $22.0 million will be settled in cash
* Estimates that upon stabilization, this acquisition will generate an unlevered yield of 7.1 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Co "clarifies that David Richmond and Mark Ravich each personally own less than 1% of Rockwell" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Cabot corporation announces plans to build new fumed silica plant in carrollton, ky
* Belden approves new share repurchase authorization and declares quarterly dividends