版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 10日 星期二 20:04 BJT

BRIEF-Chartwell to acquire retirement residence in Vineland,Ontario

Jan 10 Chartwell Retirement Residences :

* Chartwell announces acquisition of retirement residence in Vineland, Ontario

* Chartwell Retirement Residences - aggregate purchase price of $22.0 million

* Chartwell Retirement Residences - aggregate purchase price of $22.0 million will be settled in cash

* Estimates that upon stabilization, this acquisition will generate an unlevered yield of 7.1 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐