BRIEF-Teleflex receives FDA 510(K) clearance for its Arrow VPS Rhythm(Tm) device

Jan 10 Teleflex Inc :

* Teleflex (TFX) receives FDA 510(K) clearance for its Arrow VPS rhythm(tm) device with optional tiptracker(tm) technology Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
