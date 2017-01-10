BRIEF-Abaxis reports sees Q3 revenue $52 million to $53 million

BRIEF-Rockwell Medical says Richmond, Ravich each personally own less than 1 pct of co
* Co "clarifies that David Richmond and Mark Ravich each personally own less than 1% of Rockwell" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 10 Abaxis Inc :
* Abaxis reports preliminary financial performance for the third quarter of fiscal 2017
* Sees Q3 revenue $52 million to $53 million
* Abaxis Inc - Abaxis expects operating income in third fiscal quarter of $10.0 million to $11.0 million compared to $11.3 million in last year's Q3
* Abaxis Inc - expects gross margin for third fiscal quarter to be between 55pct and 56pct
* Abaxis Inc - In Q3, changes in foreign currency exchange rates reduced revenues by approximately $0.7 million
* Abaxis Inc - "performance in third fiscal quarter was hindered by a difficult comparison for Abaxis' medical business" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Cabot corporation announces plans to build new fumed silica plant in carrollton, ky
* Belden approves new share repurchase authorization and declares quarterly dividends