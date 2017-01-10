版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 10日 星期二 19:55 BJT

BRIEF-Transenterix provides year end corporate update

Jan 10 Transenterix Inc -

* Transenterix provides year end corporate update

* On track to file 510(K) for senhance system in early 2017 and expects to receive clearance in late 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
