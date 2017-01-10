BRIEF-Visteon announces new $400 mln share repurchase authorization

BRIEF-Rockwell Medical says Richmond, Ravich each personally own less than 1 pct of co
* Co "clarifies that David Richmond and Mark Ravich each personally own less than 1% of Rockwell"
Jan 10 Visteon Corp -
* Visteon announces new $400 million share repurchase authorization
* Visteon expects to fund repurchases through excess cash on hand.
* Authorized a share repurchase program of up to $400 million of common stock to be executed through March 2018
* Cabot corporation announces plans to build new fumed silica plant in carrollton, ky
* Belden approves new share repurchase authorization and declares quarterly dividends