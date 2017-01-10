版本:
2017年 1月 10日

BRIEF-Visteon announces new $400 mln share repurchase authorization

Jan 10 Visteon Corp -

* Visteon announces new $400 million share repurchase authorization

* Visteon expects to fund repurchases through excess cash on hand.

* Authorized a share repurchase program of up to $400 million of common stock to be executed through March 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
