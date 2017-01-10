BRIEF-Pixelworks sees Q4 revenue about $16 mln

BRIEF-Rockwell Medical says Richmond, Ravich each personally own less than 1 pct of co
* Co "clarifies that David Richmond and Mark Ravich each personally own less than 1% of Rockwell"
Jan 10 Pixelworks Inc
* Pixelworks announces preliminary fourth quarter financial results
* Sees Q4 revenue about $16 million
* Expects to report Q4 profit on fully diluted GAAP basis, compared to previous guidance of loss of $0.06 per share to breakeven
* Anticipates quarter-end cash balance of about $19.6 million, net of any borrowing, which is about $3 million greater than at end of Q3
* Cabot corporation announces plans to build new fumed silica plant in carrollton, ky
* Belden approves new share repurchase authorization and declares quarterly dividends