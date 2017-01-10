版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 10日 星期二 20:31 BJT

BRIEF-Pixelworks sees Q4 revenue about $16 mln

Jan 10 Pixelworks Inc

* Pixelworks announces preliminary fourth quarter financial results

* Sees Q4 revenue about $16 million

* Expects to report Q4 profit on fully diluted GAAP basis, compared to previous guidance of loss of $0.06 per share to breakeven

* Anticipates quarter-end cash balance of about $19.6 million, net of any borrowing, which is about $3 million greater than at end of Q3 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐