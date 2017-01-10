版本:
BRIEF-U.S. FDA clears Pluristem's Phase III study of PLX-PAD cells for treatment of critical limb ischemia

Jan 10 Pluristem Therapeutics Inc

* Pluristem's Phase III study of PLX-PAD cells for the treatment of critical limb ischemia cleared by U.S. FDA

* Pluristem expects to begin enrolling patients in its Phase III study in both U.S. and Europe during first half of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
