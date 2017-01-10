BRIEF-U.S. FDA clears Pluristem's Phase III study of PLX-PAD cells for treatment of critical limb ischemia

BRIEF-Rockwell Medical says Richmond, Ravich each personally own less than 1 pct of co
* Co "clarifies that David Richmond and Mark Ravich each personally own less than 1% of Rockwell" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 10 Pluristem Therapeutics Inc
* Pluristem's Phase III study of PLX-PAD cells for the treatment of critical limb ischemia cleared by U.S. FDA
* Pluristem expects to begin enrolling patients in its Phase III study in both U.S. and Europe during first half of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Co "clarifies that David Richmond and Mark Ravich each personally own less than 1% of Rockwell" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Cabot corporation announces plans to build new fumed silica plant in carrollton, ky
* Belden approves new share repurchase authorization and declares quarterly dividends