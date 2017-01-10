版本:
BRIEF-Morneau Shepell completes acquisition of Longpré

Jan 10 Morneau Shepell Inc

* Morneau Shepell further solidifies its EFAP leadership position with acquisition of Longpré

* Morneau Shepell Inc - acquisition represents less than one per cent of Morneau Shepell's revenue

* Morneau Shepell Inc - acquisition not expected to have a material impact on company's financial performance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
