BRIEF-Nabors prices $500 mln in exchangeable senior unsecured debt offering

Jan 10 Nabors Industries Ltd -

* Nabors prices $500,000,000 in exchangeable senior unsecured debt offering

* Priced $500 million in aggregate principal amount of its 0.75% exchangeable senior unsecured notes due 2024

* Notes will bear interest at a rate of 0.75% per year until maturity

* Net proceeds from offering will be used to prepay remaining balance of NII's unsecured term loan, which matures in 2020

* Net proceeds from offering will also be used to pay cost of capped call transaction entered with respect to Nabors' common shares